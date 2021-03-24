Stock exchanges Robinhood, an investment app that has angered politicians in the Gamestop craze, plans to go public

Millions of private investors are buying shares through Robinhood’s platform. Now Robinhood plans to list itself on the stock exchange.

From its trading application well-known Robinhood Markets plans to list on the stock exchange in the United States.

Robinhood talks about it in a blog post, according to which the company has notified the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Robinhood’s popularity has been driven, for example, by the corona pandemic and the restrictions imposed by it, which have kept people at home for long periods of time. The big US stimulus packages have also been able to boost investment.

Robinhoodin managing director Vlad Tenev was consulted in February by the U.S. House of Representatives Economic Committee regarding the exceptional price volatility of the gaming chain Chest Gamestop.

Vlad Tenevo, CEO of Robinhood, attended a virtual hearing of the House Economic Committee on February 18.­

Robinhood contributed to the Gamestop stock hype linked to the Reddit Group, as the company’s app is very popular with private investors in the United States. According to Apptopia hundreds of thousands of new investors downloaded apps like Robinhood to get involved With the Gamestop drug peaking at the beginning of the year.

Robinhood also restricted trading in sharply rising stocks at the end of January. Restrictions applied to shares in Nokia and Gamestop, for example. The measure infuriated American politicians on both the right and the left.

Tenev said at the hearing that a large proportion of trading platform users focus on long-term prosperity, which has also been successful for many. According to Robinhood, on the morning of the hearing day customer funds exceeded deposits placed on the platform about € 29 billion.

Robinhoodin the number and price of the shares to be offered have not yet been determined. The timing of the actual listing will be determined in accordance with the SEC process.

According to Robinhood, the listing could take place as early as the end of the second quarter, however Bloomberg source indicates that the time may change.

At the end of last year, Robinhood had more than 13 million users. Now in early February, Robinhood was the most downloaded app on the iPhone. At the time, Robinhood announced that it had agreed on a 3.4 billion financing package with its financiers and investors to meet the challenges of growing operations and the demands of the authorities. In addition, sources said Reuters that the company is seeking a billion dollars additional funding to grow its operations.