Stock market: Milan +0.4%, with Mediobanca, Prysmian and Saipem in the spotlight

The Milan Stock Exchange closes today’s session with the index Ftse Mib which gains 0.19% to 27,339 points. High among the big names, Saipem (+3.17%) which strengthens the recovery after last week’s sales on market fears about capital dilution with a bond conversion.

Halfway through the session, among the titles under the lens, it rises Mediobanca (+3.46%) after the meeting which saw the board of directors list prevail. It gets stronger Tim (+0.21%), at the center of Merlyn’s counter-plan over the weekend, already rejected by the Government. Among others good Prysmian (+1.63%). Amplifon in decline (-1.48%). Well Unicredit (+1.78%) which in the meantime launched the 2023 buyback tranche of up to 2.5 billion.

The spread between BTPs and Bunds closed the session at 190 points

The spread between BTPs and Bunds after starting at 200 points it drops to 190 points. Also the ten-year yield Italian drops to 4.73%.

