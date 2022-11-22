Stock exchanges, “cautious” EU with eyes on the Fed and the ECB

Opening slightly higher for European stock exchanges except Frankfurt. The markets remain cautious, awaiting the SMEs and the minutes of the Fed and of BCE and also due to the anti-Covid lockdowns in China. Investors’ eyes remain on the next moves by central banks, as this week looks set to be low-ranking, dominated by high volatility, with Wall Street which will work at half speed for the holidays of Thanksgiving and the Black Friday. In the first exchanges a Frankfurt the Dax dropped 0.12% to 14,368.78 points, a London the FTSE 100 advanced by 0.43% to 7,408.80 points, at Paris the Cac 40 scores +0.18% at 6,647.14 points ea Madrid the Ibex-35 rose by 0.30% to 8,211.24 points. TO Milan the Ftse Mib gains 0.41%. The spreads between BTP and Bund Germans open stable at 195 basis points. The yield on the ten-year Italian bond stands at 3.96%.

Stock markets, recovering oil, rising gas prices. Weak euro

For what concern oil price, appears to have stabilized on the previous day’s recoveries after the slide recorded on fears of a further slowdown in the economy and rumors – later denied – of an increase in production. The January delivery contract on Brent rose by 0.30% to 87.71 dollars a barrel and the same-term contract on Wti stood at 80.2 dollars a barrel (+0.25). Meanwhile in Amsterdam, the price of gas it rose by 2.4% to 119 euros per megawatt hour. On the foreign exchange market, the single currency is stable against the dollar at 1.0247 from 1.0245 last night.

Subscribe to the newsletter

