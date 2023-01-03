Milan Stock Exchange: accelerates with Europe, +1.49%; on cars, banks

Stock market up sharply in the morning, in line with the rest of Europe, after a cautious start. The index Ftse Mib scores +1.49% to 24,518 points. In light of the titles of the car, with Stellantis +1.9%, Pirelli +2.7%, Ferrari +1.9%. Well the banks where the +2.1% of stands out Unicreditwhile Intesa rose by 1.2%, Bper +1.1%, Bper +1.9%. Widespread increases also in energy, up Stm with a +2.6%.

European stock markets: they turn up after an uncertain start

The Bags European turn higher after a shaky start. London, closed yesterday, is driving the lists with the FTSE. Frankfurt gains 0.76%, Paris 0.55% and Madrid 0.62%. Wall Street futures were also positive, with the Dow Jones contract rising by 0.62%, the S&P 500 contract by 0.64% and the Nasdaq contract by 0.57%. Among the macro data, there is expectation for the release of data on inflation and the unemployment rate in Germany and for the PMI manufacturing index in Great Britain and the United States.

Gas: opens down at 75.7 euros per Mwh (-1.6%)

The price of Gas is down in morning trading at the TTF hub in Amsterdam. Futures contracts for February show a drop of 1.6% to 75.75 euros per MWh.

Government Bonds: Btp/Bund spread at 210 points, rates down

The bond market was positive after the release of data on the trend of inflation in the main German states. The numbers showed a sharp slowdown pending the publication of the national index at 14. Lo spreads between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds, which had opened at 214 points, it now stands at 211, substantially stable compared to 210 on the eve. The yield on Italian securities drops to 4.50% from 4.56% at yesterday’s close. Even more evident was the effect on the German 10-year rate which fell to 2.38%, after reaching a peak of 2.49% at the opening of the session.

