Stock Exchanges | On Wall Street, two indexes hit record highs ahead of expected earnings releases

On Tuesday morning, Hong Kong rose even more than three percent.

Stateside New York stock markets closed higher on Monday and two of the three main indexes reached new record highs.

The industrial index Dow Jones ended the day with a gain of 0.4 percent and its value rose above 38,000 points for the first time. The broad S&P 500, on the other hand, rose 0.2 percent and further improved from last week's record high.

The technology index Nasdaq was up 0.3 percent at the end of Monday.

The securities market is currently waiting for the earnings announcements of several large companies. This week, the results of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the streaming giant Netflix, among others, are scheduled to be announced.

Investors are also waiting for data on US economic growth in October-December, for which figures are due to be published on Thursday. The release may provide clues as to when the US Federal Reserve might start lowering its key interest rates.

“Optimism has returned, more and more investors think that the downtrend in stocks is over,” said an analyst at brokerage ActivTrades Pierre Veyret.

in Asia Tuesday got off to a good start on the Hong Kong stock exchange, and mainland China's stock exchanges, which started the stock exchange day mildly in the freezing cold, ended up in the plus side from the beginning of the day. The region's securities markets have been satisfied, among other things, with how the Chinese prime minister had called for measures to support the mainland Chinese market.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by as much as 3.18 percent on Tuesday morning. The Shanghai Composite index of the Shanghai stock exchange, on the other hand, was up by 0.12 percent and the Composite index of the Shenzhen stock exchange was down by 0.68 percent.

Hong Kong's stock market has plunged ten percent during the beginning of the year, and Shanghai's has also fallen by over seven percent. The reason behind the decline has been concerns that the authorities are not doing enough to support the Chinese economy.

China's statistics authorities reported last week that China's economy had grown by 5.2 percent last year. The latest reading was an improvement from 2022's three percent, but was still one of China's weakest annual growth rates in more than three decades.

In addition to Hong Kong and mainland China, Japan was also on the positive side, as the Nikkei index, which describes the general price development of the Tokyo stock exchange, was up by about one percent on Tuesday.