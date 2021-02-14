Wall Street and Frankfurt are on record course, driven by the hope of economic recovery and economic stimulus programs worth billions. Virus crisis remains the main risk. By Wolfgang Ehrensberger

The stock exchanges around the world have set new historical records in the past few days, driven by good company figures, better growth prospects and the prospect of further economic stimuli. The shock waves of the corona crisis, however, continue to cause a yo-yo effect. In particular, the extended lockdown measures, sluggish vaccinations and concerns about the spread of coronavirus mutations dampen the euphoria. Because all of this could delay the economic recovery from the consequences of the pandemic. Nonetheless, the DAX set a new record high of 14 169 points at the beginning of the week. The MDAX and SDAX small cap indices also reached new highs.

In the US, the stock exchanges have been rushing from record to record for days. The prospect of the $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus program is providing a boost here. Both the Dow Jones index of standard stocks and the broader S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite technology index achieved new highs.

The bull market has three forces

“The three main forces behind the bull market are the economic spring outlook, determined central banks and governments in ‘whatever it takes’ mode,” explains Merck-Finck chief strategist Robert Greil. The expression “Whatever it takes” goes back to a saying of the former ECB boss Mario Draghi from 2012 to stabilize the euro zone.

According to Greil, all three factors are green for the next few months: the prospect of the end of the lockdowns and an economic recovery driven by catch-up effects, the ongoing liquidity glut from the central banks and the prospect of further generous government support programs. Greil considers a level of 15,000 points for the DAX to be realistic in the first half of the year. He sees the S & P 500 above 4000 points in the coming weeks.

DAX at 15,000?

DZ Bank has also raised its forecasts. Accordingly, the DAX could climb to 15,000 (previous target 14,000) points by the end of the year. Corporate profits have fallen less than in previous crises. The profits of the DAX corporations could therefore increase by an average of 30 percent this year, expects DZ Bank strategist Christian Kahler. In addition to the global economic recovery, political imponderables no longer exist. “Brexit is over and Donald Trump is history,” said Kahler.

Baader Bank capital market expert Robert Halver, in turn, sees the DAX at 14,500 and the S & P 500 at 4,200 points by the end of the year. Halver sees investment opportunities in the new mega-topics of climate protection and renewable energies, but especially in digitalization. “Pearls can be found primarily in the second row, both in America in the Russell 2000 second-tier index and in the MDAX, TecDAX and SDAX.”

A third wave of the virus crisis could prove to be the biggest disruptive factor in the stock market soaring in the short term. In the medium term, on the other hand, a more restrictive central bank policy, for example through reduced bond purchases, could cause unrest. “It could also be that we are already dealing with exaggerations in some areas of the stock market,” warns analyst David Iusow of the brokerage firm Daily FX. “The Gamestop attack was just one example.”

Followed by Robert Halver: “La vie en rose on the stock exchange”

The capital market expert at Baader Bank sees no end to the stock boom.

€ uro on Sunday: Which forces are driving the rally and how sustainable are they?

Robert Halver: “La vie en rose” (Life in Pink) is played on the stock exchange. The extended lockdowns with economic handicaps are hidden. One counts on US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who wants to achieve full employment by 2022. The US stimulus package might not be the last. In Germany, further stimuli are expected in the super election year. The US Federal Reserve and ECB will bear the runaway national debt burdens. In this respect, the environment remains equity-friendly.

What highs are there in 2021?

With strong fluctuations, more than 14,500 points are possible for the DAX and 500 to 4,200 points for the S&P by the end of 2021. The second row, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX, will also come up with new record highs, as will the US technology index Nasdaq Composite. The background to this is the ongoing plant emergency, paired with an unbreakable digitalization, the economic upswing and the new mega-issue of climate protection.

And where are the risks lurking in pink life?

Virus mutations that delay recovery could disrupt markets. But financial policy is ready to resist. Negative price effects could also threaten if the economy accelerates strongly and the inflation theme is played out. Then the question arises of how much interest rate reversal the stock market can withstand. High stock valuations would then be shaved. However, the past teaches us that after slumps in the stock market such as the dot-com and financial crisis, the economy falls like a tree. Significant interest rate hikes would also drive the world of debt into the apocalypse of unsafability. The burned central bank children will shy away from this fire so as not to endanger the public calm.