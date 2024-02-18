Stock Exchanges | Nintendo's shares took a dive due to a possible game console delay

The Switch's successor was supposed to be released at the end of this year, but according to media reports, the release of the console may be moved to next year.

Japanese The value of video game giant Nintendo's shares started to fall by around eight percent on Monday in Tokyo.

The dive was preceded by media reports that the release of Nintendo's next-generation game console could be delayed until the beginning of 2025.

The successor to the popular Switch had been scheduled for release at the end of this year, but the financial news agency Bloomberg's according to Nintendo has informed several game companies that the release of the console may be moved to next year. In addition to Bloomberg, other media have also reported on the possible delay based on their sources.

At the same time, the delay would mean that the gaming giant would not be able to benefit from the important November-December shopping season. In addition to Christmas, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday shopping events take place at the end of the year.

According to Bloomberg, a Nintendo representative had said that the company had nothing to comment on.

The Switch, which functions both as a portable game console and as a more traditional game device that can be connected to a TV, became extremely popular among all age groups during the corona pandemic.

However, the enthusiasm has been somewhat on the wane and the device is already getting old. The Switch was released seven years ago. Despite the age of its current console, Nintendo has been quite quiet about its future plans.

in Tokyo otherwise, the stock market week started with fairly steady signs. The Nikkei index, which describes the general course development of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, was down 0.09 percent at the start of the trading day on Monday. The broader Topix, on the other hand, was up 0.04 percent.

On Friday in the United States, the stock markets in New York closed lower after the latest inflation statistics dampened hopes that the US central bank, the Fed, would move quickly to cut its key interest rates. In Japan, on the other hand, the Nikkei ended the stock market week higher than in 34 years.

A market analyst at currency company Monex Toshiyuki Kanayama according to Japanese markets “were expected to start lower due to losses in US stocks”.