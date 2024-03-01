Friday, March 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Stock Exchanges | Nasdaq and S&P 500 to new records in the US

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Stock Exchanges | Nasdaq and S&P 500 to new records in the US

The technology-focused Nasdaq reached its first record high since 2021 at the end of the day on Thursday.

Stateside New York stock markets closed on the plus side on Friday, and two of Wall Street's three main indexes reached new record highs.

At the end of the day on Thursday, the technology-focused Nasdaq had reached its first record since 2021. At the end of the trading day on Friday, the index was up 1.1 percent and reached another record high.

A new record was also set by the broader S&P 500, which closed up 0.8 percent. The industrial index Dow Jones, on the other hand, was up 0.2 percent.

#Stock #Exchanges #Nasdaq #records

See also  Futsal | MuSaFutsal from Pori renewed her futsal women's Finnish Championship gold
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry asks to enter the Mexican Embassy to capture Jorge Glas

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry asks to enter the Mexican Embassy to capture Jorge Glas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result