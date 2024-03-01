Stock Exchanges | Nasdaq and S&P 500 to new records in the US

The technology-focused Nasdaq reached its first record high since 2021 at the end of the day on Thursday.

Stateside New York stock markets closed on the plus side on Friday, and two of Wall Street's three main indexes reached new record highs.

At the end of the day on Thursday, the technology-focused Nasdaq had reached its first record since 2021. At the end of the trading day on Friday, the index was up 1.1 percent and reached another record high.

A new record was also set by the broader S&P 500, which closed up 0.8 percent. The industrial index Dow Jones, on the other hand, was up 0.2 percent.