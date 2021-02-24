Stock exchanges In the U.S., the decline in technology stocks seemed to level off on Wednesday night

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices opened to minus, but turned upward during the evening. Industrial stocks in the Dow Jones were also on the rise at nine in the evening.

The United States key stock market indices opened down again on Wednesday, but turned slightly upwards during the evening. At about 9:20 p.m., the Nasdaq index of technology stocks was about 0.64 percent higher than on Tuesday at the end of the day. The S&P 500 index rose 1.06 percent and the Dow Jones index of industrial stocks rose 1.35 percent.

The market was again expected by the Governor of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powellin comments to the Senate Banking Committee. Surprisingly, better-than-expected economic figures and a slight acceleration in inflation have made investors cautious.

While economic recovery means an improvement in the business environment for companies, the dismantling of a stimulative monetary policy and a possible rise in interest rates would be poison to the stock market. On Tuesday, Powell assured that the monetary stimulus will continue until unemployment has peaked and inflation is well above 2 percent.

Stock exchanges Uncertainty in recent days has been driven by technology stocks, whose prices have also risen relatively the most since last summer. However, the value of a Tesla share was up slightly on Wednesday after a couple of decline days. Apple, on the other hand, was down about one percent and Facebook less than one percent.

Shares of many industrial companies, on the other hand, were boosted by improved economic expectations.