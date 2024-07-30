Stock Exchanges | FT: Euronext is considering buying the company responsible for the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Stock markets|Merging Euronext with a major stock exchange in Europe could bring synergies, says the company’s CEO to The Financial Times.

European the largest stock exchange operator Euronext is looking for acquisitions in order to consolidate its position in Europe, reports the economic newspaper The Financial Times (FT).

The company’s CEO Stéphane Boujnah tells the FT that merging Euronext with “any major stock exchange in Europe” could create a lot of “synergies”.

Euronext examines all kinds of situations and is ready to act in operable situations, the CEO commented to the newspaper.

Boujnah did not comment on the purchase thoughts in detail, but previously he has told FT that he would be willing to buy Nasdaq Nordic’s business. Operating in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Nasdaq Nordic also manages the Helsinki Stock Exchange. According to FT, Boujnah has also been open to buying Spanish BME exchanges.

If Euronext buys European stock exchanges, it will strengthen its position as Europe’s largest trading venue, FT says. As of now, Euronext has exchanges in Amsterdam, Paris and Lisbon, among others.