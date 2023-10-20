Stock Exchanges | Fear of the Gaza war expanding weighs on stocks and raises oil prices

Wall Street’s key indices were noticeably down on Friday evening Finnish time.

In the stock market at the end of the week, trade has been widely down and the price of crude oil has been rising, as the market fears the escalation and possible expansion of Israel’s and Hamas’ military operations.

For example, the price of Brent crude oil rose to more than 93 dollars per barrel on Friday. A barrel is a unit of measurement used in the oil trade, which corresponds to approximately 159 liters.

The US stock market was in a clear decline on Friday evening.

Among Wall Street’s key indexes, the broad S&P 500 index was down 0.9 percent at half past ten in the evening Finnish time.

The Dow Jones of major companies had dropped 0.6 percent to freezing, and the technology-focused Nasdaq index was down 1.1 percent.

The market is also worried about the effect of high interest rates on the economy. On Thursday, the market interest rate on the US 10-year government bond was momentarily above five percent, i.e. at its highest level in 16 years. On Friday evening, the interest rate was 4.9 percent.

Also In Europe, the last stock market day of the week was a strong minor gain.

The Stoxx 600 index, which broadly follows European shares, ended at its lowest level in seven months and closed down 1.4 percent.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Dax index fell by 1.6 percent and the Paris Stock Exchange’s CAC 40 by 1.5 percent.

The general index of the Helsinki stock exchange followed the stock exchanges of other countries and closed with a decrease of 1.45 percent to 9,055.91 points.

At the end of the day, all of the top ten most traded shares were in the cold. The most traded on Friday was Nokia’s share, which fell 0.8 percent.