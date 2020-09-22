Stock exchanges Fear of interest in the spread also spread the downturn to Asian stock exchanges

Financial damage continues as the number of infections increases.

The United States and Monday’s downturn in European stock markets also gripped stock markets in Asia on Tuesday. Investors have been frightened by the new restrictions imposed on societies in several countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For example, on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges, prices fell by half a percent and in Seoul, Manila and Jakarta the decline was seen by more than one percent, the news agency AFP reported.

Among other things, investors fear that the new restrictions on movement would cause problems, especially for the tourism industry and banks. The new restrictions imposed by the states are likely to cause major problems for many companies, which in turn is likely to increase banks’ credit losses.

Economists have long emphasized that the financial damage of a coronavirus pandemic will only begin to subside once the number of infections begins to fall reliably.