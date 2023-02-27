Stock market, the EU puts the accelerator. Our 10-year yield is 4.57%

The European stock exchanges they press the accelerator and, in closing, in almost all the squares, the indices mark a growth of more than one percentage point. Milan the most toned is confirmed, with the index finger Ftse Mib which reaches 1.70%. TO Business Square it’s bright this morning Soul: after the acquisition of 80% of Castello, the stock began to grow and advanced by 1.09%.

Well too Paris (+1.51%) and Frankfurt (+1.13%); slightly less toned Londonwhich marks a share of +0.72%.

ECB, Lagarde: further rate hikes after March if necessary

“If necessary, we will make further hikes to get inflation back to our 2% target in a timely manner. We will do what we have to do. What I know is that we will get inflation back to 2%. And we want to not just get it back to 2%. but maintain it sustainably”. Thus the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde in an interview with the Indian newspaper The Economic Times released on February 24th.







Recession fears linger in the background, after data showed China’s preferred inflation gauge Fed it rose more-than-expected in January, giving the US central bank more leeway to continue raising interest rates.

In particular, it shines on the Milanese price list Tenaris to +2.46%. Well among the energy also Eni +1.58%, Erg +0.15%, snam +1.45%, Is in the +1.38%, Triad +0.70%, A2a +1.05%, Hera +1.79%, Italgas +2.24%. In light also the banking with Finecobank And General Bank respectively at +1.65% and 0.87%, B for Bank +2.87%, Intesa Sp +1.52%, Mediolanum Bank +0.64%.

In the field automotive, Cnh Industrial +0.72%, Stellantis +1.11%, Iveco +2.57%, Ferrari +0.86%. At a loss instead Saipemto -0.71%. Spreads up at the end: the differential between the BTPs and the German Bunds stands at 184 basis points, compared to 181 at the opening today, Monday 27 February. Our 10-year yield is 3.58%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

