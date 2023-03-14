Stock exchanges, after the collapse caused by the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank, the securities of the banks rise again

After yesterday’s deep red, the stock market starts the second session of the week with the quota that after uncertain opening times and a upward attempt returns abundantly positive. At the closing of the Stock Exchange, the Ftse Mib index makes a leap by scoring +2.36% to 26,800 points. Good performance for too Frankfurt (+1.83%) and Paris (+1.86%). less “enthusiastic” London, which in any case marks a +1.17%. On the Asian square, Tokyo at the close it lost 2.19% with the Nikkei at 27,222 points.

And after the mid-session rally, bank stocks closed with bpm which marks +1.87% e Bper +1.64%, while Intesa is on +3.35% and Unicredit on +4.20%. Well i too energy stocks, with Enel +2.62%, Italgas +1.51%, Terna +1.72%, Snam +1.17%. Among the other blue chips, Stellantis up 1.17%, Fineco +1.73%, Cnh +1.61%. Generali up 3.62% after the accounts.

The spread between BTPs and Bunds it stands at 185.1 basis points from 183.6 at the opening. The collapse of the US bank Silicon Valley Bank and fears of contagion risk after the collapse of the shares of many regional banks in the US weigh heavily, while American customers are trying to move their deposits from smaller banks to larger ones.

The euro opens down on the dollar after yesterday’s leap above 1.07. At the start of trading, the common currency is trading at 1.0698 dollars, down 0.27% compared to yesterday’s close. European currency in parity with the yen at 142.89 and slightly down (-0.23%) against the pound at 142.89. Dollar/yen change in favor of the greenback (+0.30%) at 133.58.

