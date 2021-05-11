Stock exchanges Equities dive around the world – “Investors are looking for a reason to sell”

Lippo Suominen, S-Bank’s chief strategist, says that the global wave of share sales is about the sum of many things.

Stock market have dropped widely around the world on Tuesday. The Japanese and European stock exchanges followed the US exchange rate package on Monday, and in the United States, the sales wave continued on Tuesday for the second day in a row.

S-Bank’s main strategy Lippo Suominen says that the global rate hike is due to the inflation debate that began in March, but the timing of the sales wave is basically the sum of many things.

“The main reason is that the stock market is behind a strong rise. The portfolios are full of equities and expectations are high, and there has not been a wave of returns for a long time, ”says Suominen.

Secondly, Suominen notes that shares are currently quite expensive in terms of valuation figures. Several economic forecasts suggest that the economy will grow exceptionally strongly this year, and the January-March earnings season has been very good in both the United States and Finland.

“We have received excellent news from all over. However, the reception of shares for good news has been mild. It tells us that investors are looking for a reason to sell. That is inflation. ”

Suominen points out that the market has not fallen steadily.

“In the United States, it is precisely growth and hype stocks that have fallen sharply that have fallen.”

Shares of growth companies are particularly sensitive to rising inflation and interest rates because they generally do not make a profit. If interest rates rise, the present value of the future earnings of such companies will be lower.

Inflation concerns raised to the surface Chinese producer prices announced Tuesday morning. China’s statistical office said on Tuesday that the country’s annual rise in producer prices accelerated to 6.8 percent in April, the fastest since October 2017.

The next focus for investors will be on Wednesday afternoon, when the U.S. Department of Labor will release its April inflation figures. Economists expect the rate of increase in consumer prices to accelerate to 3.6 per cent in April, according to a consensus forecast compiled by news agency Bloomberg. In March, the inflation rate was 2.6 per cent.

“Now is the time for nervousness. I do not predict a strong downturn and a massive sales wave, because the economy is moving in the right direction, even if inflation is scary, ”says Suominen.