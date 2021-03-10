Stock exchanges Dow Jones Index Rises to All-Time Record on Wall Street, Tesla’s Tuesday Leveled Off on Wednesday

In the United States, concerns about accelerating inflation eased from the market as the figures hit forecasts.

Wall Street the trading day on wednesday was upward.

The Dow Jones index of large companies rose to an all-time high. The increase was 1.46 percent. The S&P 500 index rose 0.6 percent, but the technology-focused Nasdaq leveled off its initial brisk rise to 0.04 percent.

February inflation data released on Wednesday eased fears of accelerating price rises as the economy recovered. In February, consumer prices rose by 0.4 per cent from the previous month by 1.7 per cent year-on-year. The U.S. economy is supported by the president Joe Biden a huge stimulus package to be adopted.

Electric car company Tesla’s share also bounced up on Wednesday when the stock exchange opened, but by the end of trading, the share had fallen by less than one percent. On Tuesday, the company’s share price rose nearly 20 percent, the most in a year since Monday’s wave of sales. The stock gained momentum from Chinese sales figures and an increase in investment recommendation.

The meme stock Gamestop, which had been rising sharply since the beginning of the week, also opened up sharply on Wednesday. The share price approached the EUR 300 threshold during the day, but when the stock market closed it was at $ 265, up just over 7 percent. At the beginning of February, the share price rose sharply due to a phenomenon related to Reddit and hedge funds.