Stock Exchanges | Chinese stock market down, gold price up because of Hamas attack

The price of gold, which is considered a “safe harbor” for investors, had risen by more than a percent on Monday morning.

Asian the stock market has been falling on Monday.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index, which broadly follows Asian stocks outside of Japan, was down 0.1 percent early in the morning Finnish time.

Markets in mainland China were closed all last week for the Golden Week celebrating National Day. The first stock market day after the holiday week started with a loss. The CSI 300 index, which tracks the performance of shares of large Chinese companies, had fallen by 0.6 percent on Monday morning.

The start of trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange has been postponed until the afternoon due to the approaching typhoon.

In Japan, on the other hand, the Tokyo Stock Exchange is closed due to a national holiday.

Index futures of the US stock market were also in the red on Monday morning.

Palestinian The attack on Israel by the extremist organization Hamas has been reflected in the market, among other things, in the rise in the price of crude oil and the strengthening of gold.

On Monday morning, the price of gold had increased by more than a percent. Gold has traditionally been considered a “safe haven” for investors because its price does not fluctuate as drastically as other markets.

On the other hand, the market price of oil rose by more than four percent early on Monday on the Asian stock exchange.

The price of a barrel of benchmark Brent rose 4.7 percent to $86.65 on the Asian stock exchange. West Texas Intermediate, on the other hand, rose 4.5 percent to $88.39.

