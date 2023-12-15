Stock Exchanges | Central bank officials calmed expectations of interest rate cuts, mixed on Wall Street

Despite Friday's decline, the broad S&P 500 is on track for its longest weekly rally since 2017.

of the United States the stock market has traded inconsistently on Friday, as the bullish mood spurred by interest rate cut expectations was hit by comments from US central bank Fed officials.

The stock market started a rally on Wednesday, when the US central bank predicted that it would start easing its monetary policy next year.

On Thursday, among Wall Street's most important indexes, the broad S&P 500 and the technology-focused Nasdaq ended at their highest this year. In addition, the Dow Jones of major companies rose to an all-time high.

On Friday, sentiment diluted the Fed's New York regional bank by John Williams downplayed expectations that the central bank would start lowering interest rates already in March next year. Williams held CNBC's in the interview, expectations of the March interest rate cut being premature.

“We're not really talking about rate cuts right now,” Williams said.

Also director of the Atlanta Regional Bank Raphael Bostic told Reuters on Friday that the Fed could begin cutting interest rates at some point in the third quarter of 2024 if the rate of inflation slows as expected.

A little after nine o'clock in the evening Finnish time, the S&P 500 index was down 0.3 percent and the Dow Jones was down 0.2 percent. The technology-focused Nasdaq, on the other hand, was up a fine 0.1 percent.

Despite the mild bearish sentiment, the S&P 500 is on track for its longest weekly rally since 2017.

European on the stock market, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed barely on the plus side at the end of the week.

The CAC 40 index of the Paris Stock Exchange closed up 0.3 percent and the Frankfurt Dax index remained flat.

The week ended in a gentle decline on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. The general index OMXH slipped by 0.3 percent.