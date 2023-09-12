Stock Exchanges | Bloomberg: Chip designer Arm’s initial public offering has already been oversubscribed tenfold

The stock market listing of chip designer Armi is likely to be the biggest of the year.

Chips the IPO of the planning British company Arm has already been oversubscribed tenfold and the receipt of subscriptions is planned to stop by Tuesday afternoon.

The financial news agency reports on the matter Bloomberg based on his anonymous sources.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Arm still plans to price its shares on Wednesday, even if it suspends the IPO.

The IPO could be oversubscribed up to 15 times by Wednesday, sources estimate. Already before Financial Times reported that the strong demand might force Armi to suspend the listing in advance.

The company declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Behind it is a large number of giants of the technology industry.

Armin is owned by the Japanese investment company Softbank, which earlier in the summer bought the last 25 percent of the company’s shares from its own investment fund. Initially, Softbank planned to sell Armi to the US-based Nvidia, but the acquisition fell through with the competition authorities.

Arm licenses the intellectual property rights of the chips it designs to other semiconductor companies. It is known to have licensed its models to all companies, and the chips it designs are used, for example, in most of the world’s smartphones.

Bloomberg reported back in August that Softbank is expected to seek a $60-70 billion valuation for Arm in an IPO.

On Tuesday, the companies said that Softbank intends to sell approximately ten percent of Armi’s shares in the IPO, and estimate that the price of the shares will be between 47 and 51 dollars in the IPO.