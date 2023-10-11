Stock Exchanges | Asian stock markets on the rise, China’s considered additional stimulus raises stocks

The main Asian stock indices have been on the rise on Wednesday. Stock trading in China has been boosted by the news that the country’s administration is considering further stimulus.

in China the stock market has been rising on Wednesday in the wake of Wall Street. Trading has been boosted, among other things, by the news that the Chinese administration is preparing new measures to achieve its growth targets for the current year.

News agency Bloomberg’s according to sources, China would consider taking on at least $137 billion in additional debt. This would increase the country’s budget deficit for the current year well above the three percent upper limit set in March.

The CSI 300 index, which tracks shares of large Chinese companies, was up a fine 0.4 percent by the local break of the stock exchange on Wednesday.

On the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Hang Seng index had risen by 1.4 percent.

Also elsewhere in Asia, key stock indices were rising on Wednesday morning.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was on the rise for the second day in a row on Wednesday. On Wednesday, just before 8 o’clock Finnish time, the index was up 0.7 percent.

The index has been pulled upwards especially by shares of chip manufacturers. For example, Lasertec’s share was up almost seven percent in the morning.

In South Korea, the Kospi index had strengthened by 2.2 percent. The momentum for the index was given by Samsung Electronics, whose share was up more than three percent.

The company said it expects its operating profit to drop 78 percent to about $1.79 billion in the third quarter of the year. However, analysts had expected an even bigger decline, so the announcement was received positively on the market.

You can view the development of key stock indices and shares in more detail HS’s stock exchange service.