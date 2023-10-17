Stock Exchanges | Asian stock markets on the rise before earnings season accelerates

Wall Street closed on Monday with a clear rise. Markets are monitoring diplomatic efforts to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

Asian the stock market has been on a gentle rise on Tuesday before the busy week of earnings reviews and macro readings.

The market is also monitoring diplomatic efforts to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East. President of the United States Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Israel on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 index had risen by 1.0 percent at 8 a.m. Finnish time. In Tokyo, shares of technology companies led the rise.

In China, the CSI 300 index, which follows the country’s largest listed companies, had advanced by 0.2 percent and the Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange by 0.8 percent. The mood has been boosted by announcements of share buybacks by many Chinese companies.

of the United States the stock market closed on Monday with a clear rise.

Among the main indexes, the broad S&P 500 index climbed 1.1 percent and the Dow Jones of large companies 0.9 percent. The technology-focused Nasdaq index reached a plus of 1.1 percent.

Several large US companies will announce their results for the third quarter of the year this week. Among those announcing results on Tuesday are the banks Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, and on Wednesday the electric car company Tesla and the streaming service Netflix.

On Wednesday, gross domestic product figures from China, the euro area’s final inflation data from September and the US central bank’s regional Beige Book economic review have also been announced.