Stock Exchanges | Asian stock markets fall, futures predict a bullish opening in the United States

Asian stock markets have traded lower on Monday. In the US, many large technology companies are reporting their third quarter results this week.

ASIA the stock market has been falling on Monday. Market moods are still overshadowed by the risk of the war in the Middle East expanding.

At the weekend, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken evaluate television channel NBC that Iran and the extremist organizations it supports can cause the war to escalate. He said the United States was concerned about it.

Also the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin agreed: “What we’re seeing now is the risk of a significant escalation of attacks already targeting our troops and our people across the region,” Austin said on US television’s ABC current affairs program.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index, which broadly tracks Asian shares outside of Japan, was down 0.7 percent in eight countries during Finland’s time. In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 index had fallen by 0.9 percent.

In China, the CSI 300 index, which follows the country’s largest listed companies, was down 0.6 percent. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is closed on Monday.

Stateside the earnings season continues briskly. Later this week, major technology companies Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta will report their third quarter results.

On Monday morning, Index futures predict an upward opening for the US stock market.

For the European stock market, futures predict an uneven opening. The European Central Bank will hold its interest rate meeting later this week. It is expected that key interest rates will remain unchanged at the meeting.