Stock Exchanges | Asian stock markets fall, Fed’s Powell hinted that the central bank is still ready to raise interest rates

According to Fed Powell, central bank officials will not hesitate to tighten monetary policy to tame inflation.

in Asia the stock markets have been falling after Wall Street on Friday.

In the United States, the main stock indices ended on the decline on Thursday, when the head of the central bank, the Fed Jerome Powell warned that the central bank might still raise its key interest rates.

Powell said Thursday at an International Monetary Fund conference that central bank officials are “not sure” that interest rates are high enough to tame inflation.

“If it is appropriate to tighten monetary policy further, we will not hesitate to do so,” Powell said in his opening remarks Bloomberg’s by.

of the United States last week, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged, as expected, reinforcing market speculation that the Fed’s rate hike cycle was over.

In China, the CSI 300 index, which tracks the country’s large companies, had fallen by 0.8 percent on Friday, a little before eight in the morning Finnish time. The Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange was 1.7 percent below zero.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange had fallen by 0.3 percent.