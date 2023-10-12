Stock Exchanges | Asian stock markets are on the upswing, the market is tense about US inflation figures

September inflation figures will be published in the United States on Thursday, which are expected to give an indication of the country’s central bank’s future interest rate decisions.

Asian the stock market has been trading broadly on the rise on Thursday.

In China, the CSI 300 index, which tracks the shares of the country’s major companies, was up 0.9 percent after eight in the morning Finnish time.

The Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on the other hand, had risen by 2.0 percent.

In China, the rise of shares was given momentum by the decision of the state-owned investment company Central Huijin Investment to acquire more shares of the country’s four big banks. The company also said it plans to continue purchases over the next six months.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 index was up 1.7 percent.

In Tokyo, the rise was led by shares of chip manufacturers. For example, the shares of the electronics company Tokyo Electron were up 2.8 percent on Thursday morning.

On the market there has been optimism in recent days after some US central bank policymakers have expressed support for a pause in monetary policy tightening.

Investors are eagerly awaiting Thursday’s US inflation figures, which may give an indication of what the country’s central bank will decide at its upcoming interest rate meeting. Economists from the news agency Reuters predict that inflation will have accelerated in September by 0.3 percent from August.

On Wednesday, it was reported in the United States that the producer price index rose more than expected in September due to the rise in energy prices.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed on Wednesday with a nice increase.

The broad S&P 500 index rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday. The Dow Jones of large companies rose by 0.2 percent and the technology-focused Nasdaq index by 0.7 percent.

