Stock Exchanges | A strong rise in the US stock market after the announcement of inflation figures

Inflation slowed to 3.3 percent in the United States in October.

In the stock market has reacted strongly to the recent US inflation figures.

After the opening of the stock exchange, the main stock indices were on a rapid rise, when the rise in consumer prices was said to have slowed down a bit more than economists expected in October.

According to the consumer price index published by the Ministry of Labor on Tuesday, the inflation rate was 3.2 percent in October.

In a preliminary survey by the news agency Bloomberg, economists estimated that inflation would have slowed down to 3.3 percent in October. Compared to September, consumer prices did not change at all.

Core inflation, closely monitored by the US central bank and economists, was 4.0 percent, which is 0.1 percentage points slower than economists’ expectations. In August, core inflation was 4.1 percent.

At 18:13 Finnish time, the broad S&P 500 index had risen 2.1 percent to a plus, and the Dow Jones of large companies had risen 1.7 percent. The technology-focused Nasdaq index was up 2.4 percent.

If the stock rally continues until the end, Tuesday could become one of the strongest rising days of the current year in the US stock market.

Earlier this year, the S&P 500 index’s biggest daily gain of the year was 2.3 percent, and the Nasdaq index’s 3.3 percent.