Stock Exchange | Wall Street stocks fell slightly from their recent highs

Statistics were published in the United States on Monday, according to which the growth of the service sectors has been the slowest since December.

Stateside The New York stock markets have closed in a fine decline.

The industrial index Dow Jones was down 0.6 percent at the end of Monday. The broad-based S&P 500, on the other hand, was 0.2 percent below freezing, and the technology-focused Nasdaq slipped 0.1 percent.

Last week, the main indexes had reached peak readings compared to the previous months, when an agreement had been reached in the United States in the debt ceiling dispute and the country was avoiding insolvency.

On Friday, the securities market had also been tightened by May’s stable employment statistics.

On Monday, instead, a statistic was published, according to which the growth of the service sectors has been the slowest since December.

“The majority of respondents report that business conditions are currently stable, but the slowdown in the economy causes concern,” says Anthony Nieves from the Institute for Supply Management.

Individual companies As for device manufacturer Apple, the share value fell by 0.8 percent when the company announced its expected VR glasses.

Apple has announced the price of its Vision Pro device at a mind-boggling 3,499 US dollars, or about 3,370 euros. VR glasses will be on the market early next year in the United States.

The announcement puts Apple on a collision course with Facebook owner Meta. Meta has released its own VR devices and developed a combination of virtual and augmented reality called “metaverse”.

Apple’s Vision Pro was presented at the end of the Apple event in Cupertino, California. At the same time, the company announced a long list of other product updates. The company told, among other things, about future updates to the operating systems of its computers and mobile devices.

Asian the stock markets opened on Tuesday with varying signs. In Japan, the trading day started with a decline. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was at a freezing 0.78 percent early on Tuesday, while the broader Topix slipped by 0.79 percent.

On the other hand, the Hang Seng stock index of the Hong Kong stock exchange edged up moderately in the morning, by 0.05 percent.

On the other hand, Mainland China’s stock exchanges saw a nice decline. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.12 percent, while the Shenzhen Composite was down 0.14 percent.