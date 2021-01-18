Stock Exchange | Tikkurila’s bidding competition accelerates: Akzo Nobel offers more than EUR 31 per share – Tikkurila’s Board of Directors says it will evaluate the bid

One week ago, Tikkurila’s Board of Directors recommended that the US PPG’s offer be accepted. Akzo Nobel’s offer exceeds PPG’s offer by 13%. According to Tikkurila, the competing offer will allow PPG to increase its own offer.

Paint giant Akzo Nobel says it intends to make a competitive bid for all Tikkurila shares. Akzo Nobel will offer EUR 31.25 per share, which is 108 percent above the Tikkurila share price on December 17, ie before the tender for the company began.

Tikkurila’s Board of Directors is previously recommended acceptance of the bid by PPG Industries in the United States. A week ago, PPG increased its offer to EUR 27.75 per share. PPG initially made a takeover bid in mid-December. Akzo Nobel’s offer exceeds the price offered by PPG by 13%.

PPG’s offer period began on January 15 and will continue until March 15.

Akzo Nobel’s offer would raise Tikkurila’s price to EUR 1.4 billion. Trading in Tikkurila’s shares was suspended after a competing tender offer was announced before the stock exchange began trading on Monday.

Tikkurilan the government said on Monday afternoon it was evaluating Akzo Nobel’s proposal. However, the government warns that Akzo Nobel’s offer is not binding and is conditional in many ways.

“The Board wishes to emphasize that any offer received from AkzoNobel is non-binding and subject to a number of conditions, and there is no assurance that this proposal will ultimately result in an agreement between AkzoNobel and Tikkurila or a takeover bid for Tikkurila shareholders. there can be certainty, ”the government writes in a press release.

According to Tikkurila’s Board of Directors, according to the merger agreement agreed by the Board of Directors, PPG still has the right to change its tender offer before the Board of Directors could recommend the acceptance of another proposed bidder.

Akzo Nobel states that the offer is conditional on Tikkurila’s Board of Directors entering into discussions with it and recommending that the offer be accepted. Oras Invest, Tikkurila’s largest owner, should also undertake to accept the offer.

Akzo Nobel has also tentatively agreed to sell its current Nordic interior paint business to Hempel in Denmark if the Tikkurila acquisition is completed. With the sale, Akzo Nobel wants to ensure that the acquisition of Tikkurila also receives approval from the competition authorities.

”Akzo The natural combination of Nobel and Tikkurila would build on centuries of experience in the industry and a common European heritage and create significant added value for customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders, ”Akzo Nobel’s CEO Thierry Vanlancker says in a press release.

Akzo Nobel also promises investments in Finnish operations and promises to maintain a paint business and production in Finland.

Akzo Nobel is a Dutch paint company focused on paints in recent years. Its turnover in 2019 was EUR 9.3 billion and it had 34,000 employees. In recent years, the company has acquired many paint companies from around the world.

Tikkurila’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 564 million. More than 80 percent of net sales come from Finland, Sweden, Russia, Poland and the Baltic countries.

New crop Invest, the employment pension company Varma, the life insurance company Mandatum and the insurance company Kaleva together own almost 30 percent of Tikkurila. In mid-January, these owners confirmed their acceptance of PPG’s offer.

In the late summer and early autumn, Oras Invest increased its own stake in Tikkurila to more than 20 percent.

PPG is one of the world’s largest paint and coating companies. In 2019, the company generated a record $ 2.1 billion (€ 1.7 billion) in cash flow with revenue of approximately $ 15 billion (over € 12 billion).

The company’s takeover bid for Tikkurila was already quite generous to shareholders in December. The price of Tikkurila’s share on the stock exchange before the offer made in December was EUR 15.04 per share. PPG’s initial offer was already one of the biggest bonuses, ie the overcharge, which has been offered for Finnish shares.

When a competitive bid is made for a company, the company’s board of directors must take a stand on it.

The news is updated.