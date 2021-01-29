Stock Exchange | The wild stock rally of recent days has led to disruptions in the services of stockbroker Nordnet, bans imposed by Robinhood are causing fuss

Nordnet’s customers in the Nordic countries have traded record amounts this week, encouraged by exceptional stock market developments.

Shares there have been delays in the services of the online broker Nordnet on Thursday due to brisk trading.

Nordnet’s Nordic customers have traded extensively during the stock market emergency. This week, the share prices of individual companies have risen by as much as hundreds of percent, which have not been justified by changes in the companies ’business.

The companies include, for example, Nokia, Gamestop, Blackberry and Finnkino’s holding company AMC.

Country Director of Nordnet Suvi Tuppurainen says that on Thursday, Nordnet ‘s login was slow in the morning when the Helsinki Stock Exchange opened at 10 a.m. and again when the US market opened at 4:30 p.m. The slowness has been due to the exceptionally brisk activity in the service. Nordnet has reported on the social media and its website.

In addition at about five in the evening on Thursday, there was a delay in how real-time deposits from other banks appeared in the service. Deposits were made very much at the same time and delays stretched to minutes.

“Naturally, we have all the attention in terms of service availability and functionality. This is the number one priority now. However, we do not intend to restrict trading in certain shares. This decision belongs to the marketplace where the shares are listed. ”

Nordnet said on Thursday that its services set a trade record on Wednesday. For the first time, Nordnet’s service customers in the Nordic countries made more than 500,000 transactions in one day. According to Tuppurainen, the record was broken immediately on Thursday.

“Yesterday was the busiest day in Nordnet’s history by any measure.”

Vibrant commerce has also been reflected in a momentary slowness in page downloads and the mobile app, which you may have to log in multiple times to access.

At the end of last year, Nordnet had 378,000 active customers in Finland. According to Tuppurainen, more than 1,500 more customers have come on Wednesday and more than 2,400 more on Thursday. The numbers have been many times higher than in previous weeks.

Last days of wild stock rally have also caused restrictions on other trading platforms. For example, Robinhood, widely used by private investors, said on Thursday that it would restrict trading in shares of AMC, the owner of Nokia, Gamestop, Blackberry and Finnkino, among others.

The application has tens of millions of users.

The decision caused criticism in the United States.

“We need more information about Robinhood’s decision to restrict private investors’ ability to trade stocks while hedge funds can trade as they wish at the same time, ”wrote, among others, a Democrat congressman. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez On Twitter.

He called Robinhood’s restrictions “unacceptable”.