Stock Exchange | The value of Nokia’s state-owned Solidium Nokia holdings increased significantly in a few days, but there have been no sales intentions: “Our movements are slow”

Nokia’s share price soared this week. As a result, the holdings of the state-owned investment company Solidium swelled by hundreds of millions of euros at best.

Network devices Within a few days, the ownership pot of Solidium, Nokia ‘s largest shareholder in manufacturing, added more than EUR 300 million to the increase in Nokia’ s share price alone. The value of Nokia shares rose as part of the Reddit forum’s Wallstreetbets investor campaign.

Solidium, which owns 5.24 percent of Nokia’s shares, or 296 million shares, is a limited liability company wholly owned by the Finnish state. Solidium is a minority shareholder in twelve listed, nationally significant companies.

On Friday, Nokia’s closing price was EUR 3.39. At that time, the value of Nokia’s shares held by Solidium was approximately EUR 1 billion. On Wednesday, at the closing price of EUR 4.4 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, the value of the shares was more than EUR 1.3 billion. On Thursday, the value of the share fell by more than 13 percent to just over 3.8 euros. On Thursday, the value of the shares was just over 1.1 billion euros.

Solidium managing director Antti Mäkinen says that short – term fluctuations – even dramatic ones – have little effect on the company ‘s operations. The company does not engage in day trading of shares.

“We are a long-term investor, we are the anchor owner in these companies. Our movements are slow, in some companies the Finnish state has been the owner for 100 years, ”says Mäkinen.

Solidium has not sold Nokia shares for at least the last ten years. Last time, Solidium bought Nokia from the market last autumn for almost EUR 100 million and in the spring for EUR 171 million. The company’s Nokia shares are listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, not in New York.

Wallstreetbets community was not particularly familiar to Mäkinen before its last day of operations. According to Mäkinen, community activity is a typical social media phenomenon of our time.

“It’s a pretty new phenomenon overall. The massive power of social media has been used, the same has not been experienced before, ”says Mäkinen.

In Mäkinen’s opinion, some features of the community’s activities are questionable. As a major investor, Solidium must pay special attention to the ethics of its operations.

“It has features that may resemble course manipulation. Its purpose is to move the price, not to buy shares, ”he says.

For companies involved in the rapture, it may not be favorable despite the rise in the value of the shares.

“It’s not good for a company to get that kind of publicity. That the company’s share will be subject to such speculative trading. ”

Solidium also owns Sampo and Stora Enso shares worth more than EUR 1 billion.