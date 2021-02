Several the offer of a consortium of funds from Ahlstrom-Munksjö seems to have gone through preliminary information. Ahlstrom-Munksjö says that after the post-offer period, the consortium will have 90.0026 percent of the company’s voting rights.

A holding of more than 90% entitles the consortium company Spa Holdings 3 to initiate a redemption procedure to acquire the remaining shares. The aim is to delist Ahlstrom-Munksjö from the stock exchange.