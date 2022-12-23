Stock Exchange | The Supreme Court is investigating the stock transactions of the CEO of a listed company

The prosecutors applied to the Supreme Court for permission to appeal after the Helsinki Court of Appeal dismissed the charges against Juhani Hintikka.

23.12. 16:55

Supreme the court has decided to investigate whether the CEO of the software company Comptel took advantage Juhani Hintikka insider information when buying the company’s shares in autumn 2014.

Hintikka bought a total of 550,000 Comptel shares from 28 October to 11 November 2014, for which he paid 337,071 euros. At the beginning of December 2014, the company announced that it had received a significant order from the telecom operator Telenor.

On the same day that Comptel announced the agreement in a stock exchange release, the value of the company’s stock increased by 4.6 percent and on the following trading day by 4.4 percent.

The District Court of Helsinki sentenced Hintika to a fine for misuse of insider information. The Helsinki Court of Appeal, on the other hand, dismissed the charges. The Supreme Court granted leave to appeal at the request of the prosecutors.

Network equipment manufacturer Nokia bought Comptel in 2017, when trading in the company’s shares on the Helsinki Stock Exchange ended. Hintikka currently works as the CEO of the information security company With Secure.

The Supreme Court granted leave to appeal on the fulfillment of the hallmarks of misuse of insider information, especially with regard to the accuracy and materiality of the information.

Key ones there are two legal issues.

First of all, the Supreme Court will find out whether Hintika had accurate information about the contract with Telenor, which will be announced later, in accordance with the Securities Market Act in force, when he bought shares in the fall of 2014. In addition, the Supreme Court examines whether the information was capable of significantly affecting the value of the company’s stock.

Misuse of insider information requires that the perpetrator has intended to gain financial benefit for himself or for another, intentionally or through gross negligence.

Prosecutors Otto Jämsén and Petteri Olkkonen demand punishment for Hintika for misuse of insider information or gross misuse of insider information.

Prosecutors are demanding a suspended prison sentence of at least four months for Hintika or at least a substantial fine. In addition, according to the prosecutors, Hintikka must be sentenced to lose 16,500 euros to the state as the financial benefit produced by the crime.

District court According to Hintika, when buying shares, it had information that could be regarded as accurate about the negotiations regarding Telenor’s order and their stages. According to the Court of Appeal, he did not have such information about the order.

According to the district court, Hintika’s prior knowledge of the order was capable of having a substantial effect on the value of the company’s stock. According to the assessment of the Court of Appeal, the information did not meet the criteria.

According to the presumption of innocence, the suspect and accused of a crime must be considered innocent until his guilt has been legally proven.

“The only preliminary decision of the Supreme Court on the conditions for insider information was given more than 15 years ago. Since the regulation has since changed several times, it is in itself justified that the content of the materiality and precision criteria is specified with a preliminary ruling. However, I consider the prosecutor’s appeal to be substantively unfounded, because Hintika has had no inside information”, says Hintika’s lawyer Kai Kotiranta.