Stock Exchange The sharp fall in US stocks pushed Asian stock markets down

In Asia, stock markets fell to the minus side worst in two weeks, according to news agency Reuters.

Stock quotes fell sharply in Asia on Friday.

News agencies say the reason was the sharp fall in shares of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Asian stock markets plunged worst for two weeks, according to news agency Reuters. The stock exchanges in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta and Wellington fell by more than one per cent. The drop was two percent in Sydney and one percent in Tokyo.

In the United States, shares of technology companies in particular fell on Thursday. Of the three major stock indices, the S&P 500 fell 3.5 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 2.7 percent and the Nasdaq 4.96 percent.

