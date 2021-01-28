Stock Exchange | The share prices of Finnish companies have risen rapidly, the current earnings season is giving signs of continued growth – HS is closely following the earnings date

Of the major listed companies, the October – December interim report is published today by, for example, the engineering company Wärtsilä, the forestry company UPM, the telecommunications operator Elisa and Kone, which manufactures elevators and escalators.

Helsinki the stock market interest rate year was brisk. The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange first rose at a rapid pace in early 2020. In March, there was a stock market crash caused by the coronavirus and a really rapid rise thereafter. Now the stock exchange general index is clearly at a higher level than in January 2020.

The question that worries investors is whether development will continue in the future. No one has exhaustive answers to that, but the picture of the situation, which is starting properly today, will shed light on the situation.

The earnings outlook for companies is important, as better-than-expected corporate earnings are one reason for the rapid rise in stock prices following the stock market crash in March.

Of the listed companies, the October – December interim report will be published on Thursday by, for example, the engineering company Wärtsilä, the forestry company UPM, the telecommunications operator Elisa and Kone, which manufactures elevators and escalators.

Investors are also interested in the current earnings period because during it the boards of many companies will also announce their dividend proposals. A dividend is a share of profits paid to business owners. Based on Nordea’s and Refinitiv’s forecast, dividends would be paid in the amount of EUR 6.5 billion, which would be approximately the same amount as was paid from the 2019 results.

In addition to investors’ assets, the results of companies are, of course, also important for Finland’s economic growth, jobs and tax revenues. The now well-launched earnings season offers answers to, among other things, how companies have survived the financial turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.