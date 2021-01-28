Stock Exchange | The Robinhood application restricts trading in Nokia shares

According to Robinhood’s statement, it constantly monitors the market and makes changes if the need arises. According to Robinhood, it restricts trading in shares of Nokia and Gamestop, for example.

For small investors the preferred Robinhood app restricts trading in shares that have risen sharply in recent days. Restrictions apply, for example, to Nokia and Gamestop shares. He tells about it CNBC.

Robinhood is a popular trading platform. In practice, it has brought an easy and often free form of stock trading to people.

According to a Robinhood release, it also imposes restrictions on the conditions under which trading can take place. In the future, the trading platform will determine, among other things, how much money the buyer of the shares must have in his share account after the purchase of the shares.

Actions underlying the completely exceptional events of the market in recent days. For example, the share prices of gaming company Gamestop, Nokia and many other companies have started to rise really sharply, especially on the New York Stock Exchange.