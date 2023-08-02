Stock Exchange | The prices of meme shares turned down, Tupperware almost 20 percent below zero

The share prices of the tipping company Tupperware and the transport company Yellow have risen by hundreds of percent in a short time. On Wednesday, the prices of both shares went down significantly.

of the stock market the prices of the latest meme shares turned sharply lower on Wednesday, when the actual trading started on Wall Street in the United States.

On Wednesday, at around 17:45 Finnish time, the share price of the tipping company Tupperware was down by around 19.5 percent.

The company’s share price has risen by hundreds of percent in recent days, despite the company’s weak financial situation.

In the market, the company’s share’s surprising upward trend has been compared to the meme stock boom of a couple of years ago, where small investors pulled the struggling Gamestop company’s stock price up wildly in response to professional investors who short-sold the stock.

The closing price of the Tupperware stock was at its lowest on Tuesday, July 18, i.e. only about two weeks ago. At the time, the stock cost just $0.62. At Tuesday’s closing price, the company’s share price had already fallen to $5.38, i.e. the share price had risen by approximately 770 percent.

Even though the share price has dropped significantly on Wednesday, it is still significantly higher than what the company’s weak financial situation would naturally indicate. Tupperware said in April that it was approaching bankruptcy due to its debt burden and slumping sales.

Second the meme stock of the past few days, the US transport company Yellow, also opened lower on Wednesday. Yellow, formerly known as YRC Worldwide, is one of the largest transportation companies in the United States.

The company is in significant financial difficulties. According to the Reuters news agency, the company’s employees’ union said at the end of July that the company has suspended its operations and plans to file for bankruptcy.

This week, the company’s share price has risen wildly. At last Friday’s closing price, the company’s share price was $0.71. At Tuesday’s closing price, the company’s share already cost $3.9. The company’s share price thus rose by almost 450 percent during two trading days.

The rise in Yellow’s share price may be partially explained by the fact that, according to the news agency Bloomberg, the capital investment company Apollo is financing the transport company during its bankruptcy proceedings.

On Wednesday, Yellow’s share price has also fallen significantly, although its price is still clearly higher than last week’s bottom. Around 17:45 in the evening Finnish time, the company’s share was down a little less than 20 percent.