Stock Exchange | The past week has brought big losses for many investors – with the exception of Airbnb, whose shares rose sharply on Friday

The past week has brought losses to investors in technology companies, large US companies and the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Accommodation services Airbnb ‘s first earnings announcement as a listed company caused the company’ s share to rise sharply.

During Friday, the stock rose more than 13 percent in one day. The past week has been drastic for New York technology companies and Airbnb’s stock has also suffered a drop.

On Friday, the valuation of the company’s share rose to its highest level in two weeks. Its price was over $ 206 at the end of Friday. The share price peaked on February 11 when the stock market closed, when the share cost nearly $ 217.

Airbnb published its October-December interim report on Thursday. The result expected the expectations of analysts following the company clearly, for example, in terms of the development of turnover and the development of EBITDA.

The company’s net sales in October – December were $ 859 million, EBITDA, ie profit after current expenses, was a loss of 21 million and a net profit of 3.9 billion.

Airbnb was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December.

Generally the past week has brought losses to investors.

For example, the value of the Nasdaq Composite Index, which weighs on technology companies on the New York Stock Exchange, fell more than 2.5 percent over the past week. On Friday, investors received little consolation as the index rose 0.56 percent.

The S & P500 index, which represents major U.S. companies, has also fallen nearly 1.7 percent during the week. The decline continued on Friday as the index fell 0.48 percent.

The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange has also fallen by 1.6 per cent in a week. The index has been 1 percent frosty for the past month.