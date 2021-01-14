Stock Exchange | The Oslo and Stockholm stock exchanges attract new companies while the Helsinki stock exchange withers – “Finland is often the catch in this game”

Finnish companies do not usually grow through acquisitions and the influx of private equity investors to Finland has kept many companies out of the reach of small investors, experts say.

Helsinki the stock market withers. When the Oslo and Stockholm stock exchanges each listed 60 new companies last year, Helsinki was short of four.

The discrepancy is emphasized by the fact that Finland and Helsinki do well in international comparisons, which measure how well growth companies receive capital. Finland would therefore have a number of good growth-oriented technology companies suitable for the stock exchange, but they will not be listed on the stock exchange.

What is it about?

As one Taxation has traditionally been considered the main reason for the weak absorption of Helsinki’s stock exchange lists.

In Finland, dividend taxation of unlisted companies is lighter for owners than as a listed company. This creates a single threshold for listed companies such as Fazer to be listed on a stock exchange.

As money for growth is now easily available in Finland from private equity investors, there is no rush to the stock exchange. With the help of private equity financing, companies can be grown to such a size that the owners can, if they wish, sell their company to a listed company, an industrial operator or a large private equity investor.

Aktia’s portfolio manager Janne Lähdesmäki considers that the disappearance of the Helsinki Stock Exchange is also due to several factors related to Finnish corporate culture, investor behavior and the authorities’ prudence.

He answers his colleagues Jan Brännback with four Aktia funds that typically invest in small technology companies in the Nordic countries, including unlisted ones.

According to Lähdesmäki, Swedish growth companies are better able than Finns to build their “growth story” by making as many acquisitions as the company’s own cash flow allows.

For example, many Swedish listed software companies buy companies with significantly lower valuation levels and include them in their own balance sheets so that they receive up to four times the valuation in a listed company.

“Finland is often the prey in this game.”

In Sweden Acquisitions have been an integral part of the companies’ strategy for a long time, Lähdesmäki says. “Acquisitions are rare in Finland and are typically large.”

Lähdesmäki states that the ownership and board structures of Finnish companies are quite concentrated. If the industry is not known, the government may take acquisitions too much to avoid risk.

Extensive listing requirements in Finland also weaken the ability of smaller companies to list. Norway established a lighter listing requirement for the Stock List Merkur market, now known as Euronext growth.

A considerable number of different service software companies have been listed there for the last about a year.

Lähdesmäki according to, private equity investors in Sweden and Norway know how to give companies that have made really valuable innovations even more money and appreciation in the early stages. This allows the entrepreneur to focus on the essentials.

In Finland, many private equity investors skimp on the value of an entrepreneur’s company, and financing rounds take a lot of management time, he estimates.

“Although the situation is probably better now than before.”

Venture capitalistsCEO of the Association Pia Santavirta finds one perhaps the simplest explanation for last year’s decline on the Helsinki Stock Exchange: Last year, private equity money flowed to record growth companies in record numbers – so much so that there was no need for a laborious and expensive listing procedure.

From 2015 to mid-2020, new risk money has accumulated EUR 3.5 billion in hedge fund investments.

“90 percent of all this capital is invested in Finnish companies. They are being grown towards the stock market class, ”says Santavirta.

“Fortunately, the funds are bulging. There is growth capital there. ”

Santavirta estimates that the listing of small growth companies on the stock exchange will also be slowed down by the fact that average investment volumes in financing rounds have increased by large leaps.

While in 2018 the average size of financing rounds was EUR 4.3 million, in mid-2020 the average size had almost quadrupled, to EUR 12.1 million, according to the statistics of private equity investors.

Tuesday The Finnish software company M-Files said that it had raised a capital investment of as much as EUR 67 million. This may mean that a Finnish information management company operating around the world will end up in the ownership of an industrial gambler in the next round, or that it will already be listed on a stock exchange somewhere other than in Finland.

Growth companies now remain in the hands of private owners and foreign financiers for longer. That doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be listed on the stock market when they’re bigger.

A good example is the pet supply store Musti ja Mirri, which was listed on the stock exchange last spring.

Together with the Finnish Vaaka Partners, the company developed its brand, store concept and logistics management. It was then bought under the protection of its wings by the Swedish EQT. EQT tuned the company’s e-commerce and digital operations up to date and then listed the company.

“A Finnish company sold to a foreign private equity investor may well return to the Helsinki Stock Exchange,” says Santavirta.

After dealing with private equity investors, Black and Mirri have had enough returns for listed investors as well. Its rate has more than doubled in less than a year.

“Terrestrial Compared to its size, Finland has an exceptionally large stock exchange, ”says Nasdaq Helsinki’s CEO Henrik Husman says.

Sweden, on the other hand, has recently been number one in Europe as a marketplace for new businesses, and the comparison with it is therefore a bit misleading for Husman.

“Since 2000, more than 120 companies have entered the Helsinki Stock Exchange and a hundred have left. It is a rare positive result on the stock exchanges. ”

Now, according to Husman, the IPO market is picking up.

“It looks like by the time of Midsummer, we’ll have more than four new listed companies,” Husman says.

In Finland Large stock exchange listings have recently been dominated by large banking groups, in particular Nordea and Danske Bank. In the share issues organized by them, the restructuring costs can be in the range of up to EUR 3–5 million.

In the medium-sized Nordic stock exchange listings, the Swedish SEB and Carnegie are in the top positions. Smaller and domestic medium-sized issues are primarily arranged by Alexander Corporate Finance, Evli and Oaklins Finland.

Last year, Alexander Corporate Finance launched a small IT company, Bilot, with a turnover of only EUR 18 million.

This year, he is the CEO of Alexander Corporate Finance Jaakko Niemelä predicts an increase in the number of listings. “Mostly it’s about courage.”

“The interest in listing is not, in our view, at least diminished, the trend is upward. The strong situation in the stock market and the diversification of the investor structure support the companies’ intentions to list in Finland. ”

Niemelä According to the list, two factors may have slowed down listings in Finland:

“We organizers perhaps consider a higher threshold for companies compared to Sweden, and there have been differences in the courage of investors as well.”

With the growth of share savings accounts and, more generally, partial savings, the relative importance of institutional investors in the success of IPOs is declining, Niemelä estimates.

“It will probably also increase the willingness of companies to list in Finland.”

According to Niemelä, the mismatch in dividend taxation between listed and unlisted companies has also slowed down stock exchange listings.

He estimates that equal taxation could attract 10 to 20 interesting companies to the stock market. Many of these are affiliates.

“Taxation is one of the bottlenecks. Certain types of owners do not want to go public because of taxation or publicity. ”