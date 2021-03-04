No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Stock Exchange The opening of the Helsinki Stock Exchange will discipline investors, among Stockmann’s biggest losers

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
March 4, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Helsinki Stock Exchange opened on Thursday in a downturn.

Helsinki the stock market’s general index opened down less than a percent on Thursday morning.

After the opening, the most traded shares were mainly declining. Fortum was the only gainer of the most traded shares after ten.

The toughest calculators included the marketing company Avidly and the management company Titanium, which announced their results on Thursday after the opening of the stock exchange. Stockmann’s share is also one of the biggest falls of the day.

The riseers included Fiskars and Tulikivi.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.