Stock Exchange The opening of the Helsinki Stock Exchange will discipline investors, among Stockmann’s biggest losers

The Helsinki Stock Exchange opened on Thursday in a downturn.

Helsinki the stock market’s general index opened down less than a percent on Thursday morning.

After the opening, the most traded shares were mainly declining. Fortum was the only gainer of the most traded shares after ten.

The toughest calculators included the marketing company Avidly and the management company Titanium, which announced their results on Thursday after the opening of the stock exchange. Stockmann’s share is also one of the biggest falls of the day.

The riseers included Fiskars and Tulikivi.