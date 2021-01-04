Stock Exchange | The London Stock Exchange started the post-Brexit boom – a clear rise in continental Europe as well

Japan, plagued by corona worries, has been an exception to a happy trading day.

London the stock market has entered the post-Brexit era in a happy mood.

The FTSE 100 index rose three percent at best in the morning on the first trading day of the year. At four Finnish times, the rise had leveled off at 2.7 per cent.

The stock exchanges have also started the new year in a bullish mood on the part of the European Union, although not at exactly the same pace. The Paris CAC 40 was up about 1.6 percent. The Frankfurt DAX index, on the other hand, is about 1.2 percent positive. The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, on the other hand, had risen by about 1.1 per cent by four.

Britain withdrew from the European Union last January. However, the transition period after the difference did not end until the end of the year. The Union and Britain agreed on a new trade agreement last December.

“The more detailed effects of the UK exit remain to be seen, but reaching an agreement ahead of schedule will alleviate to some extent the pressure that has been felt in the index for some time,” estimates Interactive Investor. Richard Hunter news agency for AFP.

At the end of the transition period, Britain left the EU’s internal market and customs union behind. As a result, border controls returned between regions for the first time in decades. Over the past year, business on both sides of the English Channel has been excited about how trade is going after the EU secession.

“When Brexit is finally here, there are few signs of initial difficulty,” said an IG analyst. Joshua Mahony.

The euro has strengthened slightly against the pound during the day, which slightly accelerates the strengthening of the pound in the afternoon in the wake of the agreement news. One euro earned about £ 0.9 on Monday.

Rising moods enjoyed earlier in the day in East Asia. In Seoul, South Korea, the KOSPI index hurt nearly 2.5 percent. In China, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rose 0.9 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index 0.8 percent. Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, Mumbai, Manila and Jakarta also saw an increase.

The exception to the rule was Tokyo, where the Nikkei index closed down 0.7 percent. The mood was dampened by who became prime minister in September Yoshihide Sugan a statement that a declaration of a state of emergency due to rising corona infections is being considered for the capital Tokyo area.

However, Suga assured that the country’s administration is committed to hosting the Summer Olympics postponed from last year this year.