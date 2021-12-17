Stock Exchange | The listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange broke: “At the beginning of the year, I would not have dared to predict that this would be the high,” says the CEO.

The stock exchange’s previous listing record was in the middle of the 1999 IT boom.

Helsinki the stock exchange’s record of more than twenty years ago has been broken this year.

On Friday, Administer, the 29th new company on the stock exchange, was listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange’s First North growth market.

The previous listing record in the history of the Helsinki Stock Exchange is from 1999, when 28 new companies were listed on the stock exchange.

This year, 6 new companies have joined the main list of the stock exchange and 23 new companies have entered the First North marketplace for growth companies.

The companies have raised a total of EUR 981 million and EUR 1,569 million in financing, if the owners’ share sales are included.

Helsinki CEO of the stock exchange Henrik Husman says he is happy to break the record. However, he is not very surprised, as the outlook has long been quite good.

“At the beginning of the year, I might not have dared to predict that this is how high it will be, but the big picture itself was not surprising,” Husman says.

He points out that the majority of companies were listed this year on the First North market, which has been on trend growth for more than five years. There is also potential for future listings, as the companies listed on the stock exchange this year have not been very large on average.

“So there are hundreds if not thousands of companies in Finland that could be listed on the stock exchange if they wanted to.”

To a record high there are many reasons for the year of listing, in Husman’s view. First, massive debt recovery, loose monetary policy and rising corporate valuations have been seen on a larger scale.

Second, the power of example has been important, especially on the First North side, where many successful listings have been experienced. The positive exchange rate trend that has continued for more than a decade has also contributed to the desire to list.

Husman also points to a share savings account that was introduced in Finland at the beginning of last year and has inspired Finns to buy shares directly. In addition, the corona year may have caused a downturn in listings, as increased uncertainty in the spring of last year put many projects on ice.

“However, the Corona Year doesn’t explain everything, as most listings have come in the fourth quarter of this year,” says Husman.

The previous one 28 companies were listed on the stock exchange in the middle of the IT boom in 1999. At that time, according to Nasdaq Helsinki statistics, Perlos and Eimo, Sanoma and Marimekko, which had already delisted in mobile phone covers, and TJ Group, an IT bubble company, were listed on the stock exchange.

In 2000, another twenty new companies were listed on the stock exchange, including the Internet company Satama Interactive and the Internet operator Saunalahti, which was later acquired by Elisa.

After the listing boom of the IT celebrations, a long quieter period began in the Helsinki listing market, the base price of which was 2011. At that time, no companies were listed on the stock exchange. After a quiet period, the number of listings stabilized in the 2010s in about ten years.

Husman it is estimated that the listings will remain active next year at least in the first half of the year.

According to him, it is still too early to assess whether the pace will continue at the hard level of the end of this year, but in any case, there are many projects underway towards the beginning of the year.

“However, it must be remembered that this is a cyclical activity. If you look at history, the pace has always waned at some point. ”