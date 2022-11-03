Stock Exchange | The housing market is slowing down, but Sijoituasunnot.com still wants to be listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange

The company aims to raise gross assets of approximately five million euros through the initial public offering.

Property development– and the housing investment company Sijoituasunnot.com says it is planning to list on the Helsinki Stock Exchange’s First North marketplace.

The company aims to raise gross assets of approximately five million euros through the initial public offering.

The company intends to use the funds acquired through the offering to increase the purchase volume of residential properties, purchases of larger real estate complexes and new processing projects.

“Now, when other housing investors are cautious, it’s a good time to step on the gas. While the housing market is quiet, we have an excellent opportunity to be active and acquire new properties, thus expanding our operations”, says the company’s CEO Henri Neuvonen in the bulletin.

A record number of companies were listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange last year, but this year the listing market has been quiet. Last Tuesday, automotive industry contract manufacturer Valmet Automotive unexpectedly canceled its planned 140 million euro initial public offering before the issue could even begin.

Read more: A surprise bet from Valmet Automotive: Cancel the listing on the stock exchange

Investment apartments.com is a real estate development and housing investment company founded in 2011. The company buys entire apartment buildings and sells apartments from them to apartment investors, either as is or renovated. The company also has rental properties on its own balance sheet.

The company’s turnover last year was 44.4 million euros and the operating result was 7.6 million euros. In January–June of the current year, the turnover was approximately EUR 20.0 million and the operating result was EUR 3.1 million.

As a rule, its subsidiary Rajape is responsible for the renovation of Sijoituasunnot.com’s properties. The company also engages in real estate leasing and real estate brokerage specialized in investment apartments through its subsidiary Kauppa Käy LKV.

The company markets its properties for sale primarily to the community of more than 60,000 parties interested in housing investment on its website.

Statistics Finland reported at the end of October that the prices of old shared apartments in the capital region fell by 0.8 percent from a year ago and 2.9 percent from the previous quarter in July-September. In Helsinki, prices fell by as much as 1.5 percent from a year ago.

In the entire country, prices practically did not change compared to last year. Compared to the previous quarter, there was a decrease of 1.7 percent.

In smaller apartments, the prices of old shared apartments fell.

At the same time, 14 percent fewer sales of old shared apartments made through real estate agents were made than in the third quarter of 2021, when sales were exceptionally brisk.