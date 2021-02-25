Stock Exchange | The Helsinki Stock Exchange opened on a brisk rise despite an exceptional threat, Nokia’s share on the rise

In the United States, Gamestop’s share price is rising sharply.

Finland is preparing to move into exceptional circumstances, but it will not appear on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. The stock exchange’s general index has risen about 1.3 percent during Thursday morning.

The largest among the large companies on the stock exchange is Nokia, a manufacturer of network equipment. The company’s share has risen more than six percent during Thursday. Nokia’s share cost approximately EUR 3.5 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange at 11.30.

The biggest falls are the log house manufacturer Honkarakenne. 2.5 percent of the company’s share price has disappeared.

Finland the government is preparing to declare exceptional circumstances in the country. It particularly disciplined the restaurant industry. Noho Partners said it will start major co-operation negotiations. At the same time, the company’s share price has fallen 3.2 percent during Thursday.

On Thursday, Nordea’s Board of Directors also announced that it was seeking authorization to purchase 675 million of its own shares at the same time as Sampo is preparing to sell its stake in the bank. According to Nordea, there is no connection.

The United States in the stock market, the biggest topic of conversation was the sharp rise in Gamestop’s stock. The company’s share price rose more than 100 percent on Wednesday.

