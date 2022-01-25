Stock Exchange The Helsinki Stock Exchange opened clearly after a two-day plunge

The index futures that predicted the opening of Wall Street were more than one percent negative in the morning of Finnish time.

Helsinki the stock market opened on a clear rise on Tuesday after two ugly fall days.

The stock exchange’s OMXH general index had risen 1.7 percent at 10.20. Elsewhere in Europe, stock exchanges also opened up.

However, the index futures that predicted the opening of Wall Street were in the morning at more than one percent negative in Finnish time. The U.S. broad-based S&P 500 index plunged as much as 4 percent on Monday, but the index closed up 0.3 percent due to the closing gesture.

All of Helsinki’s most traded shares were on the rise. Of the shares in the OMXH25 index, the software company Qt Group rose the most.

AC adapter maker Nokia was up more than 2 percent. The company’s Swedish competitor Ericsson released a higher-than-expected earnings review this morning.

Helsinki the general index fell 3.1 percent on Friday and 4.6 percent on Monday, the most since March 2020.

During the current year, the index has packed nearly nine percent. January is becoming the darkest month for investors since March 2020, when the escalation of the interest rate pandemic plummeted stock prices around the world. At that time, the general index fell by 16.8 percent.

Investors nerves about faster US rate hike than US Federal Reserve expectations and accelerating crisis in Ukraine. The US Federal Reserve will hold its interest rate meeting on Wednesday.

Attention is also in the earnings period. Software giant Microsoft and consumer goods company Johnson & Johnson and telecom operator Verizon, among others, will publish their fourth-quarter interim reports on Tuesday.

“In a nervous market, the results of several giant companies are expected. Failure to live up to expectations could put further downward pressure, but positive surprises can, on the other hand, create confidence in the market and calm the situation, ”Handelsbanken estimates in its morning report.