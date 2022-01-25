Stock Exchange | The Helsinki Stock Exchange has plunged into the pipeline for two days – those who have invested in these companies have suffered the most

The Helsinki Stock Exchange has been falling sharply during Friday and Monday. The biggest losers have been last year’s stock market rockets.

Helsinki the downturn in the stock exchange has continued for two consecutive days. Shares fell 4.6 percent on Monday.

During Friday and Monday, the general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange has packed almost 9 per cent.

Luisu is the largest since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic caused a global stock market crisis. At the time, the crisis was short, but all the more severe.

HS found out which companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange have suffered the most from the slip.

More than 500 Of the companies worth EUR 1 million, by far the biggest victim is the software company Qt Group or, more precisely, its shareholders.

The company’s share price has fallen by almost 15 percent during Friday and Monday. The Qt Group was one of the largest price rockets last year. Its share price rose more than 130 percent last year.

The past year has been tough for those who have invested in Qt Group. The company’s share price has fallen by about 31 percent since the turn of the year.

In recent days, the stove manufacturer Harvia has also been punished. Its share price has fallen more than 15 percent during Friday and Monday. Harvia was also one of the largest course rockets in 2021. Its share price rose 140 percent at the time.