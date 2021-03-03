Stock Exchange The Helsinki Stock Exchange Day ended in decline – a dividend came out of the machine

The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange fell slightly on Wednesday at the end of trading.

Helsinki trading on the stock exchange closed on the downside on wednesday. As the stock market closed, the general index of the stock exchange fell slightly, by 0.7 per cent from Tuesday’s closing readings.

The sharpest increase was in the photovoltaic technology company Valoe, whose share price rose 12.7 percent.

The decline included the listed drug development company Herantis Pharma, whose share price had fallen 25.5 percent but ended 0.9 percent negative. The company develops treatments based on biological drugs and gene therapy. The company has not made any turnover in recent years and the loss published on Wednesday was EUR 4.7 million in the second half of last year.

The most exchanged shares in Nokia, Neste and Kone ended in decline. Shortly before the closure, Nokia had fallen 1.2 percent and Neste 2.8 percent. The price of the machine had packed 4.4 percent when the dividend came off the share.