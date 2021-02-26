Stock Exchange | The first hours of the Helsinki Stock Exchange spoke of losses to investors – Stockmann, Nokia and Finnair among the biggest dropouts

The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange has fallen by about one percent during the morning.

Helsinki the stock exchange friday has opened with a minor victory. The stock market’s general index has fallen about one percent from Thursday’s closing reading. The general index has fallen this week by a total of about one percent from last Friday’s stock market closing reading.

The biggest declines during Friday were the shares of Stockmann, Nokia and Finnair. More than 3 percent of the value of all of them has disappeared by noon on Friday.

The biggest gainers of the day include Solteq and Kamux. The value of Solteq’s share has risen by about 7.4 percent and Kamux’s by about 2 percent.

The future development of share prices is predicted by the slippage of technology shares in the United States. The technology stock-weighted Nasdaq composite index is up 0.2 percent in futures trading, and the S & P500 index, which tracks the performance of large U.S. companies, is up about 0.3 percent.