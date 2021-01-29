Stock Exchange | The financial supervisor sees features of stock market manipulation in the wild stock rally of recent days, but the Stock Exchange Foundation says what is happening tells about a new democracy in investing

Sari Lounasmeri, CEO of the Stock Exchange Foundation, sees many good aspects in the business of small investors in online plots. However, the FSA recalls that deliberate manipulation of share prices can also penalize the average investor.

The stock market price developments in recent days have led to exceptional measures.

Robinhood favored by small investors announced on Thursdaythat it restricts trading in a number of shares whose prices had risen sharply.

For example, shares in gaming company Gamestop and cinema chain AMC Entertainment were only allowed to sell but not buy on Thursday.

When a few other big stock brokers did the same, prices began to fall rapidly. Gamestop’s share price fell 44 percent during the day and AMC Entertainment’s share fell about 56 percent. The share of the network equipment company Nokia was also subject to limited trading.

Later Robinhood announced it would open trading in hit shares again, but many investors were furious. How was it possible that Stockbrokers were allowed to prevent their customers from simply buying?

Generally on the stock exchange, it is common practice for trading to be suspended if the share price of a company falls or rises in an exceptional way.

That’s what happened on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. When Nokia’s share price rose by a maximum of 90 percent, trading was suspended for a moment, and there were several interruptions throughout the trading day.

The company issued a press release stating that it had no known material and unpublished reasons for the rapid price development.

Trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange could also be suspended if the price of a share develops at an exceptional pace. In such a situation, it is also customary to liaise with the Financial Supervisory Authority, which monitors the stock market.

However, the decision to suspend trading is not made by an individual stockbroker but by the stock exchange on which the share is traded. The purchase ban imposed by Robinhood thus had nothing to do with the interruption of normal trading.

“It is simply wrong to prohibit retail investors from buying certain shares. If brokers do this, then that is influencing the market. I believe that this will still be clarified in court, ”says the CEO of the Stock Exchange Foundation Sari South Sea.

The aim of the stock exchange foundation is, in his words, to “promote savings in securities”.

According to him, it is unlikely that in Finland an individual stockbroker would prevent his customers from buying shares in a particular company, but would still allow them to be sold.

From the Reddit discussion site the onset of the retail investor movement has provoked sharp reactions in the stock market. Many experts have noted that investors in online plots often don’t even have an interest in the shares of the companies they buy, but it’s mostly about having fun.

To sum up: this is an absurd phenomenon that will end quickly and lead to losses for ignorant investors when the situation returns to normal.

The position of the South Sea is not quite as steep.

“I think the last few days show that investing has become more and more democratic. It’s great to be more excited about investing than before when people realize what kind of impact the organization can have on the market, ”says Lounasmeri.

According to him, two things have been confused in the debate. Clear manipulation of the market by, for example, inside information is clearly prohibited. On the other hand, the organization of small investors on online sites does not necessarily mean that stock prices are manipulated.

The bottom line is that more and more people are being invested.

“Now small investors can be big together. In the case of Gamestop, for example, someone has noticed that the stock has been sold a lot short. This information has then been revealed, which has caused a backlash in retail investors. It depends on the point of view whether this is manipulation or the utilization of public information, ”Lounasmeri says.

According to him, both phenomena need to be clarified: is there organized activity behind the movements of Reddit retail investors that could violate market rules? And, on the other hand, have small investors been mistreated by restricting trading on the wrong grounds?

In Finland The Financial Supervision Authority has closely followed the turmoil of recent days. Fiva monitors the operation of the stock and financial markets, as well as the insurance market, for example.

“As a supervisor, our primary concern is to maintain confidence in the functioning of the financial and equity markets,” says the market supervisor. Juha Manu Fivasta.

Manu does not take a position on individual situations, but comments on the state of the market in general.

In recent days, discussions have raised, for example, whether invitations to buy shares issued on network investor plots can be counted as market abuse that could lead to criminal prosecution.

According to Manu, each case is always assessed individually. The publication and dissemination of stock market information in EU countries is regulated by the Market Abuse Regulation.

On that basis, market abuse is not only the provision of inside information, but may also involve the dissemination of misleading information. The same is true for trading whose sole purpose is to artificially raise stock prices.

“The regulation here is pretty straightforward: if there is a clear intention to raise stock prices with huge purchase volumes to an artificial level, then we approach the definition of manipulative trading,” Manu says.

If, for example, an artificial increase in share prices is intended to bring financial gain to the same or one’s own related parties, it is an abuse

“That’s when it’s time to be in dangerous waters if discussion forums start throwing direct buy recommendations or target prices on stocks without justification, and the intention is to artificially influence the price,” Manu says.

For individuals With regard to the sales bans on shares, Fiva is on the same line as the Stock Exchange Foundation’s Southwest Sea. Tackling abuses is the task of a marketplace, such as the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The broker receives, forwards and executes client orders. If a broker notices something exceptional, he or she can pass this information on to a marketplace such as an exchange.

A marketplace, in turn, may temporarily suspend trading in an individual share, broker or trader. Should there be any suspicion of abuse, the intermediary is obliged to notify Fiva.

An independent decision by an intermediary to suspend trading would also be exceptional in Finland.

“If an intermediary, on its own initiative, temporarily deprives its customers of the option to purchase a single share, the Financial Supervisory Authority would ask the intermediary for an explanation of the transaction on which the operation is based and then assess the matter as a whole,” Fiva says.