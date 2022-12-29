EU stock markets up, Milan the best. The spread closes slightly moved at 208 points

After days of seesaw, the European stock exchanges close positive on the heels of Wall Street already strongly up, hitting the rebound after a weak opening, linked to the situation of the Chinadealing with the increase of Covid cases. On the other hand, on the American Stock Exchange, the data on unemployment benefits which indicate a cooling of the job marketthereby easing concerns about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. In that scenario Business Square wins the pink jersey in Europe, gaining 1.2%, followed by Frankfurt which increases by 1.03% to 14,069.45 points. Paris scores +0.97% at 6,573.47 points e Madrid +0.72% to 8,317.73 points. The lesser the rise of London ending at +0.22% and 7,513.88 points.

Stock Exchange, Saipem stands out in Piazza Affari. Tim also under the spotlight, closing at +2.88%

In detail, on the main basket brilliant day for Saipem, protagonist of a rebound of 4.64%. Well bought also two defensive players like Diasorin up 4.06% e amplifier by 2.65%. In the spotlight Timwhich rose by 2.88% after the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, confirmed the “dual objective” of the government “to take control of the network, as a strategic issue, and to work to maintain employment levels”. In no particular order the banks, with Unicredit down 0.06%, Bpm bank up 0.48% e Intesa Sanpaolo up by 1.27%.

Stock market, the yield on Italian securities falls. Oil is also down

Closing little move also for lo spread between ten-year BTPs and German Bund counterparts. The differential stood at 208 points, against 209 on the eve. However, the bond yield Italians, down to 4.51% from the previous 4.62%. While the quotations of the petrolium they turned lower following the surge in Covid-19 cases in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil, which dampened prospects for increased demand. WTI dropped 2% to 77.37 dollars a barrel and Brent lost 1.91% to $82.383 a barrel. Investors are awaiting official US government data on crude inventories, which will be released today, one day later than usual due to Monday’s holiday.

