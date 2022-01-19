Borsa, in London Richemont and Burberry shine

After a boot in red marked by concerns about the record of infections from Covid in many countries andeffect of rates the tone of the European markets improved thanks to purchases on luxury securities, which thus offset the fears of investors over the rise in yields on Treasuries and the German Bund, which turned positive after almost three years. To pay the bills for the luxury of Richemont and Burberry ( you can read them here ) that give a strong shock to all of Europe.

Halfway through the session, the best stock exchange is that of Madrid (+ 0.6%) led by the Inditex fashion group (+ 3.7%), followed by Paris (+ 0.5%) where the fashion houses lead the list Lvmh (+ 3.4%) e Kering (+ 3.3%). They exceed parity London (+ 0.2%) with the United Kingdom which has seen inflation at its peak for nearly 30 years, e Frankfurt (+ 0.2%) led by the Zalando brand (+ 4%).

He can’t change pace, instead, Piazza Affari, where the Ftse Mib remains a whisker in negative territory (-0.1%), even if Moncler (+ 3.5%) immediately followed in the wake of the rest of the European fashion sector. Also shop on Saipem (+ 2.1%) e Tenaris (+ 1.5%) driven by the price of crude oil. On the rise Leonardo (+ 1.7%) which, according to the Sole 24 Ore, could cash out new orders from Airbus thanks to the orders of Ita, the new Alitalia.

On the opposite side, the fall of Tim (-3.5%), which lost more than 10% in three sessions and moved to a two-month low after rumors about the plan for spin off of the network and the offer of Kkr which appears further away. In negative territory St. (-1.4%) and the company General (-1%) where tension remains at the top, with the board of directors discussing yesterday’s recent resignation Caltagirone and Bardin, defining the reasons as ‘unfounded and offensive’.

Heavy Prysmian (-2.5%) while it emerges that theAntitrust German has carried out inspections at some sites of the group as part of the checks on a possible cartel related to metal prices. On the foreign exchange market, the euro always remains below the threshold of 1.14 dollars and changes hands at 1.1339 from 1.1367 yesterday at the close. Finally, the oil rush on geopolitical tensions: Brent in March traded at 88.3 dollars per barrel (+ 0.9%), still close to the highest levels since October 2014, and the WTI at 86.8 dollars (+1.6 percent).

