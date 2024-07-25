Stock Exchange | The cooling off of the AI ​​craze wiped $1,000 billion from the companies’ market value

Stock market|The Nasdaq stock index weakened by more than three percent on Wednesday, which was the darkest day since October 2022.

Investors faith in artificial intelligence was shaken on Wednesday.

The shares of several technology companies fell significantly and 1,000 billion dollars were wiped off their market value, reports the news agency Bloomberg. According to it, investors are wondering how long it will take before the huge investments in artificial intelligence start to pay off.

The Nasdaq stock index weakened by more than three percent on Wednesday, which was the biggest decline since October 2022, according to Bloomberg. In the income period, investors have been disappointed by the earnings development of, for example, the software company Alphabet and the electric car manufacturer Tesla. After the publication of the interim report, Tesla’s stock fell by more than 12 percent, and Alphabet’s by more than five percent.

“A common concern is what is the return on investment of AI,” said a strategist at investment research firm Mapsignals Alec Young For Bloomberg.

Uncertainty because of this, many investors have bought hedges against noticeable changes in stocks. Doubts about the earnings development of semiconductor companies Nvidia and Broadcom have clearly grown recently.

“In a short period of time, there may be a slight fatigue towards artificial intelligence, because some of the largest companies’ investments in artificial intelligence may not start producing as quickly as investors have expected,” said the portfolio manager of the asset management company Allspring Global Investments Neville Javeri For Bloomberg.